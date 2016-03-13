Nuggets’ bench takes care of business, Wizards

DENVER -- Gary Harris was on his way to a career night but couldn’t get back on the floor for the Denver Nuggets.

Instead he watched as Denver’s bench flipped the script in the fourth quarter and led the Nuggets to a win.

Jusuf Nurkic tied a career-high with 17 points to spark a second-half comeback, and Denver rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 116-100 on Saturday night.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and 10 assists and Darrell Arthur and Harris also scored 17. Will Barton had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who extended their winning streak to a season-best four games thanks to 75 points from their bench.

”It was fun to watch,“ said Harris, who played just 2:15 in the fourth. ”When our bench plays like that we’re a dangerous team.

Denver (28-38) outscored Washington 41-17 in the fourth to finish its homestand with a 5-2 mark.

“It means a lot because before we started this we told ourselves we were going to be 5-2 or better,” Augustin said.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 23 points and John Wall had 19 points and 11 assists for Washington. The Wizards have lost five in a row after a four-game winning streak. They are now 3 1/2 games behind Detroit for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“This leaves us in a really bad position,” Wall said. “We just keep digging ourselves a bigger hole with 17 games left. We have to go a remarkable 15-2, basically.”

The Wizards (30-35) played their third game without Bradley Beal, who was out a sprained pelvis. They could have used their second-leading scorer after shooting just four-for-14 in the fourth quarter.

“We hit the wall in the fourth quarter,” Porter said. “The game seemed to turn our way in the third quarter before we struggled. Shots were missed and we had some turnovers and we weren’t as effective on the defensive.”

Despite playing on consecutive nights the Wizards took a 72-62 lead late in the third quarter. Porter and Wall each had a 3-point play in a 10-0 run.

The lead was 11 when Nurkic, in his most extensive action in weeks, asserted himself in place of Joffrey Lauvergne. He scored nine of Denver’s next 11 points to keep them close in his best game in a season plagued by a surgically repaired left knee that has led to uneven performances.

“He deserved what he got tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “It has been a rough go for him. This has not been the season he anticipated with the injury. How he’s been lately, his state of mind, his work ethic, allowed him to have a positive impact. He shows you the force he can be.”

Lauvergne left the game getting hit in the face when Porter drove to the basket late in the third. He received stitches and didn’t return.

Wall hit a pull-up jumper at the end of the third to make it 83-75 going into the fourth.

Barton and Arthur hit 3-pointers to get Denver within four and two dunks by Nurkic tied it at 89 with 7:38 left.

Barton then hit a layup to put the Nuggets back in front, forcing Washington to call timeout.

“We stopped all our movement from our offensive standpoint,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “Our ball movement in the third quarter had been very good. Then in the fourth quarter, our ball movement just got too stagnant.”

The Nuggets kept rolling, with Axel Toupane’s 3-pointer capping a 17-2 run that made it 100-91.

The run was 28-6 after Nurkic’s layup gave Denver a 110-95 lead with 2:31 left.

Nurkic, who banged his left knee during the game but stayed in, scored all of his points in the second half.

NOTES: Washington SG Bradley Beal (pelvis) was held out again Saturday. Beal joined the team in Utah for Friday’s loss but didn’t play. He has now missed three games. ... Saturday was the final day of Nuggets F Axel Toupane’s 10-day contract. Coach Michael Malone said he would meet with general manager Tim Connelly after the game to discuss Toupane. “He’s been everything, if not more, that we could have asked for,” Malone said. “Whether or not that translates into a second 10-day, we’ll see.” ... Wizards F/G Alan Anderson didn’t play because of a left ankle injury. Anderson missed the first 55 games after having surgery on it in the offseason. ... Washington C J.J. Hickson, who was waived by Denver on Feb. 19 after two-plus years with the team, signed with the Wizards on Feb. 25.