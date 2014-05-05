Preview: Wizards at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers looked like something much less than the juggernaut that ripped through the first four months of the regular season in the first round of the playoffs, needing seven games to dispatch of eighth-seeded Atlanta. The fifth-seeded Washington Wizards, who visit the top-seeded Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, have been sitting home getting plenty of rest. The Wizards had little trouble scraping by the Chicago Bulls.

The series with Chicago fully prepared Washington to deal with a rugged defensive team, as the Bulls and Pacers were the top two clubs in most defensive categories during the regular season. The Wizards relied on different players each night and attacked Chicago from different sides to cruise to a five-game win in the first round. The Pacers trailed 3-2 in their first-round series and had a little trouble finding their identity along the way, switching the rotation in the last two games to provide more flexibility while trying to figure out what they would get from Roy Hibbert on a game-to-game basis.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Washington will have a full six days off between series after dispatching of Chicago on Tuesday with an ugly 75-69 win that proved the Wizards could play at that pace and still pull out the victory. “We just trust each other as a family,” point guard John Wall told reporters, “and that is why we’re playing so well right now.” Wall led the way with 24 points in the series-clinching win and averaged 18.8 points in the series despite shooting just 36.4 percent. Bradley Beal and Trevor Ariza took turns picking Wall up from the outside while Nene, who was eased into the rotation off the bench over the last few games of the regular season after missing six weeks with a sprained MCL, emerged as a force down low and will provide a tough match for Indiana forward David West.

ABOUT THE PACERS: Indiana trailed by 30 points in Game 5 before finally inserting Chris Copeland into the rotation and adding some versatility to the offense. The Pacers ended up losing that game by 10 but took the next two, putting together a nice comeback at the end of Game 6 before controlling the pace in Game 7. Hibbert’s play was a big issue in the first six games, with the All-Star center carrying over his poor play from the regular season and logging 12 ineffective minutes in each Games 5 and 6. Hibbert finally found something in Game 7 and ended up with 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the 92-80 win. “You always feel for guys on your team that are struggling,” coach Frank Vogel said of Hibbert. “…(It was) gratifying to stay with him and then see him step up the way he did (in Game 7).”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers held the Wizards to an average of 69.5 points in winning the first two regular-season meetings but Washington earned a 91-78 home win on March 28.

2. Indiana F Paul George averaged 23.9 points and recorded six double-doubles in the first round.

3. Beal shot 45.5 percent from beyond the arc in the first round.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Pacers 96