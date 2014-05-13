Preview: Wizards at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers proved they could win on the defensive end in Game 3 and showed off some offensive skills in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The top-seeded Pacers will try to close out the fifth-seeded Washington Wizards when they host Game 5 on Tuesday. Indiana looked lost while getting trounced in Game 1 and seemed to be on the verge of a similar defeat in Game 4 before putting together a strong second half.

Paul George led that second-half push with 28 of his postseason career-high 39 points after the break and the Wizards missed their final six field-goal attempts in the 95-92 setback. George went 7-of-10 from 3-point range - tying the franchise’s postseason record - and added 12 rebounds in a dominating effort. “Paul George, what he did tonight was special,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. “There’s no other way to put it.” George got plenty of help again from Roy Hibbert, who continued his breakout with a third straight strong performance.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Washington held a 19-point lead early in the third quarter of Game 4 and was up nine midway through the fourth before letting the game slip away. John Wall’s 3-pointer with 4:39 left was the Wizards’ final field goal of the game, and Wall and Bradley Beal each missed a free throw down the stretch before Trevor Ariza threw away the ball on an inbounds pass in the final seconds. “It’s tough,” veteran forward Al Harrington told reporters. “We really did put ourselves in position to win. A play here, a play there could have made a difference in us winning. I guess that’s part of this team still growing.” Wall went 4-of-11 from the field and is shooting 31.4 percent from the floor in the series.

ABOUT THE PACERS: George and Hibbert led the offense but were also part of a defensive effort that held the Wizards to 35.1 percent from the field in the second half after letting them go off at 54.8 percent before the break. “We’ve got great confidence in ourselves, particularly on the defensive end,” Vogel said. “We can go stretches of games without allowing a point and I think when you’re down big, I think you just understand that you’re capable of putting together a string of stops and that’s what you need to make a run.” After allowing Washington 18 fast-break points in the first half, the Pacers surrendered zero after the break to aid the comeback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall has committed 12 turnovers in the last two games after giving it away a total of 14 times in his first seven postseason games.

2. Indiana F David West is struggling with his shot (40.8 percent from the field) but finding ways to contribute and led the team with eight assists in Game 4.

3. Washington C Marcin Gortat averaged 16.5 points in the first two games of the series but slumped to an average of three over the last two.

PREDICTION: Pacers 86, Wizards 82