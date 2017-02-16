Preview: Wizards at Pacers

The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past 5 1/2 weeks and look to win for the 18th time in 21 games when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Washington's only setback in its last 11 contests was a 140-135 overtime loss to defending champion Cleveland, and the hot stretch has allowed it to move into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Point guard John Wall has been terrific for the Wizards with season averages of 22.9 points and 10.6 assists, and his name now is creeping into the MVP discussion. "That really (doesn't) matter to me," Wall told reporters. "If I get there, I get there. As long as we're winning, playing the way we are, I'm happy with that part." Indiana dropped a 113-104 decision to the Cavaliers on Wednesday as its losing streak reach a season-high five games. The Pacers won seven consecutive contests prior to the skid and will head into the All-Star break residing in sixth place in the East.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-21): Wall, who has recorded eight consecutive double-doubles and 34 on the campaign, was named to the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive season. Wall chose himself when asked to pick from a trio that included Boston's Isaiah Thomas and Cleveland's Kyrie Irving as the top point guard in the East. "I feel like I'm the best point guard," Wall told reporters after limiting Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook to 5-of-19 shooting in Washington's 120-98 trouncing on Monday. "There's a lot of great guards in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie does a great job doing what he does. Isaiah does what he does. We're all different type of point guards. I'm just all-around, do-everything. I'm the best point guard ... play defense against every point guard on the opposing team."

ABOUT THE PACERS (29-27): All-Star forward Paul George has struggled badly in two of his last three games as he recorded 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting - including 12 straight misses during one stretch - in the loss to Cleveland. "I had looks that I've had all season," George told reporters. "It was just one of those games I couldn't buy a basket at all. I felt great. Shot the ball well in warmups. I made the first shot, made the first couple. It was just one of those nights for me." Despite the recent funk, George has scored 20 or more points in 12 of his last 16 contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. George averaged 30.7 points in the first three meetings with the Wizards this season, but the Pacers won only one of the matchups.

2. Washington SG Bradley Beal has drained six 3-pointers in two of his last four games, averaging 28.5 points during the stretch.

3. Indiana PG Jeff Teague registered 15 points and 11 assists on Tuesday for his 13th double-double of the campaign.

PREDICTION: Wizards 108, Pacers 105