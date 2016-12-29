Wall just misses triple-double in Wizards' 111-105 win

WASHINGTON -- John Wall had 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the surging Washington Wizards fended off the Indiana Pacers 111-105 on Wednesday night.

Otto Porter scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for the Wizards (15-16), who are 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Porter's 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining came in the middle of a 7-0 run after Indiana roared back from a 13-point deficit. Washington's seventh straight home win matched the Cleveland Cavaliers for the league's longest active streak.

Paul George scored 34 points with six 3-pointers for the Pacers (15-18). Indiana dropped its fourth straight game since beating Washington 107-105 at home on Dec. 19.

The Wizards needed more from Wall and others as Washington's other starting guard, Bradley Beal, didn't play in the second half after suffering a sprained right ankle.

Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards, who outrebounded the Pacers 54-34.

Washington outscored Indiana 35-23 in the second quarter for a 58-48 halftime lead and led 87-74 after Marcus Thornton's layup with 11:28 remaining in the game.

George led an attempted rally as he scored 10 straight points with his final 3-pointer, pulling the Pacers close at 96-94 with 3:04 remaining. Wall scored the final eight points for Washington.

George made half of his 20 shots from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc after shooting 36.1 percent from the field (17 of 47) and 1 of 12 from behind the arc during the three-game slide.

Jeff Teague had 19 points and 11 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner scored 15 points, including a layup with 2:38 left that cut Washington's lead to 98-96.

Beal scored 12 points in 18 minutes for Washington. He took hard falls on back-to-back plays in the first quarter but played on with a limp.

With NBA commissioner Adam Silver on hand, Wall had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half before scoring 13 in the third quarter.

NOTES: Pacers F Paul George and coach Nate McMillan were fined $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, by the NBA, for public criticism of officiating, the league announced Wednesday. Their remarks came after Monday's loss at Chicago. "We talked about what (Paul) is facing and what he is going to face. And you know, he's a man and he's free to speak," said McMillan, explaining what he discussed with George before Wednesday's game. "But we've addressed that and we've talked about basically going forward and just the things that he's going to be faced with throughout his career." ... Washington has not won a season series with Indiana since 2006-07. The teams play twice in February. ... Indiana hosts the Chicago Bulls on Friday. ... Washington closes its three-game homestand on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.