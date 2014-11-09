Nene, Wall lead Wizards over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Wizards needed only one quarter Saturday night to remove most of the potential drama against the reeling Indiana Pacers.

Washington forced 10 first-quarter turnovers, built a commanding 32-14 lead through 12 minutes and held on for a 97-90 victory in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nene had 15 of his 17 points during a first quarter in which the Wizards made 14 of 24 field-goal attempts (58.3 percent) and Indiana made only 6 of 18.

Wizards coach Randy Wittman, who was raised in Indianapolis and was a member of Indiana University’s 1981 national championship team, was impressed with the way Washington responded to Friday night’s 103-84 loss at Toronto.

”It’s a long season,“ Wittman said. ”You have to be able to respond after a poor performance like we had Friday night. There is no excuse for the way we played Friday night. Our guys were focused and came out right from the start. That got us off to a great start, and Nene came out on fire in that first quarter.

“And our defensive pressure got them out of any rhythm. As a coach, that always is great to see after a poor performance when you challenge your athletes.”

Point guard John Wall had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists to lead Washington to its third victory in a four-game, five-night stretch. The Wizards won a regular-season game in Indianapolis for the first time since April 18, 2007, snapping a streak of 12 defeats.

Wall was concerned that the Wizards allowed the Pacers to pull within three in the final quarter.

“We’ve just got to learn how to develop a killer instinct,” Wall said. “We start the third quarter up 19, and you want to move it to 30 and take the live out of them. But we gave them opportunity. We made it a tougher game than we wanted it to be.”

The Pacers (1-6), who defeated the Wizards in the 2014 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, lost for the sixth consecutive time after opening the season with a victory against Philadelphia 76ers.

To make matters worse, Indiana center Roy Hibbert suffered a bruised left knee with 56.9 seconds left in first-quarter action and did not return.

The Wizards (5-2), who were beaten Friday night in Toronto, increased their lead to 54-35 at halftime, dominating the glass and outscoring the Pacers 32-14 in points in the paint. Indiana outrebounded each of its first six opponents, but Washington enjoyed a 29-17 advantage after 24 minutes, including eight from non-starting forward Kris Humphries.

Washington got 25 first-half points from non-starters, while the Pacers got 14. The Wizards shot 51.1 percent from the field before halftime while Indiana shot 37.8 percent.

With guard Solomon Hill leading the way, the Pacers made a third-quarter run, pulling to within 73-65 with 12 minutes remaining. Hill had 20 points through 36 minutes, including 12 in Indiana’s 30-point third period. Hill finished with a game-best 28 points.

Hill, who scored only 47 total points all of last season, said the Pacers had no choice other than to respond being down 19 points at halftime.

“I stayed aggressive,” Hill said. “I maintained focus, and I found a rhythm. We fought back, but that fight was uphill after what happened in the first quarter.”

Pacers coach Frank Vogel said Indiana waited too long to get started.

“We were down, and guys were upset about being down,” Vogel said. “Obviously, we are banged up, but guys are competing. Solomon Hill played his heart out. He played terrific. He’s got toughness. He has a bright future.”

The Pacers continued to apply the pressure, cutting Washington’s lead to 79-76 with 8:46 to go on guard A.J. Price’s basket, forcing a Wizards’ timeout.

Washington used the shot clock well down the stretch, getting several field goals just before a violation and increased its lead to 91-83 with 2:04 remaining. Wall made a clutch jumper with 1:44 to play, pushing the lead to 93-85.

Forward Paul Pierce’s two free throws with 21.7 seconds left gave the Wizards a 95-88 advantage. Pierce made two more with 10.6 second to ice it, giving his team a 97-88 lead.

NOTES: The Pacers again played without G George Hill (bruised left knee), F David West (sprained right knee) and G C.J. Watson (bruised right foot) ... Pacers G Rodney Stuckey (sore left foot) and G C.J. Miles (migraine) also sat out the game ... F Paul George is out indefinitely with a fractured right tibia/fibula ... This was the second meeting between the Wizards and Pacers in four nights with Washington winning 96-94 in overtime on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. ... The Pacers’ 1-6 start is their worst since the 1993-94 season when Indiana bounced back to finish 47-35 and lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. ... Washington was without G Bradley Beal (fractured left wrist) and F Martell Webster (back surgery).