Thanks to 2-OT win, Pacers near playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS -- The final night of the NBA regular season will determine the fate of the Indiana Pacers, who are riding a six-game winning streak that gives them a solid chance of making the postseason.

Guard C.J. Miles scored 25 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the second overtime, and Indiana gained an edge in the battle for the last Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 99-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (38-43) can earn the eighth and final playoff spot in the East with a victory Wednesday at Memphis, or with a Brooklyn loss at home to Orlando. The Nets (37-44) would get the final spot with a victory against the Magic and a Pacers loss to the Grizzlies.

Miles’ 3-pointer with 3:38 remaining in the second overtime gave the Pacers a 90-87 lead, and a basket by forward David West on the next possession extended the advantage to 92-87.

Point guard George Hill added 24 points for Indiana, and West finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Related Coverage Preview: Wizards at Pacers

The Pacers played their first double-overtime game since Nov. 3, 2012, against the Sacramento Kings.

“We were in survival mode tonight,” said guard George Hill, whose 3-pointer with 2:18 left in the second overtime extended Indiana’s lead to 97-92. “We missed a lot of shots (the Pacers made 38.1 percent), so we had to count on our defense. We kept fighting the whole night, knowing that we need every single win.”

Center Marcin Gortat scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wizards (46-35), and guard Bradley Beal added 19 points. Washington made only 35.6 percent of its field-goal attempts, including only seven of 24 (29.2 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.

”That was a great win, overcoming a slow start and winning with our defense,“ Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. ”No question, our defense kept us in it. It truly was a playoff atmosphere type of game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, just all-out heart, will and perseverance. We had so many opportunities to give in. We know that tomorrow, we win and you’re in, you lose you probably are out.”

Each team scored only four points in the first overtime, which ended tied at 85. A basket by Pacers forward Paul George with 22.4 seconds left in the first OT forced five more minutes.

Indiana did not score in the first 4:03 of the first overtime, but the Wizards got only two Beal free throws in that time.

“What we take away from this game is that when we are competitive and good, our defense gives us a chance to win,” Washington coach Randy Wittman said. “Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball the best tonight. We had a lot of good looks that didn’t go in.”

A 3-pointer from Miles and a layup by Hill with 2:34 remaining in regulation gave Indiana a 76-75 lead, capping a 15-5 blitz. The Pacers stretched their lead to 79-75, but the Wizards tied it at 79 with 1:17 left on two Wall free throws.

Washington used a 9-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from forward Rasual Butler, to seize a 70-61 lead with 6:48 remaining before a Hill field goal ended the Pacers’ drought and sliced the deficit to 70-63 with 5:58 to go.

“It was like a playoff game,” said Washington guard John Wall, who had 16 points and 11 assists. “There were a couple of times I thought I could have done a better job getting us better shots, but when we did execute, we got a lot of good looks.”

NOTES: The Wizards were without G Garrett Temple (right hamstring strain). The Pacers were missing G C.J. Watson (sore right elbow). ... While the Wizards could neither help nor hurt their playoff position, coach Randy Wittman opted to play his starters Tuesday night. “I think it kind if depends on where you are with nicks and bruises and where you are as a team,” Wittman said. ... The Pacers ran their home winning streak to five games. ... Washington began the night ranked second in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (.434), and Indiana was third (.435). ... The Pacers ranked fourth in scoring defense (97.1 points per allowed per game). ... The teams split the four-game season series. ... Indiana won for the 13th time in its past 14 home games against Washington. ... The Pacers lead the overall series with the Wizards 92-72, including 60-21 in games played in Indianapolis.