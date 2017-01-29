Preview: Wizards at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans knocked off two of the league’s best teams earlier in the week and host one of the hottest Sunday when the Washington Wizards pay a visit. The Pelicans beat defending NBA champion Cleveland by two points on Monday and posted 71 in the second half to defeat San Antonio on Friday, but lost to league-worst Brooklyn by 29 on Jan. 20.

“We keep going back to the word consistency,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told ESPN.com. “We have to do it night in, night out. We can’t just do it against the great teams. We have to do it against the good teams, we have to do it against the teams that are struggling, like we are, to get into the playoffs.” While the Pelicans are 19-20 since a 0-8 start, Washington has plowed its way back into playoff position by winning 10 of the last 12 contests. The Wizards have won three in row after routing Atlanta 112-86 on Friday and hold down fifth place in the Eastern Conference. “We’re kind of on a roll right now,” Washington forward Markieff Morris told reporters. “It’s real hard to stop us, especially when we’re making shots. We’re just one of those teams with a lot of firepower.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (26-20): Washington has scored at least 100 in 13 consecutive games and is getting big contributions from several players, led by point guard John Wall (23 points, 10.1 assists overall). Wall scored at least 19 in each of the last eight contests while Morris (14.0) is averaging 16.5 points this month, recording at least 12 in every game. Guard Bradley Beal (21.7 points) is also a consistent force, forward Otto Porter Jr. (14.4) scored 21 against Atlanta and center Marcin Gortat (11.4 points, 11.4 rebounds) boasts nine double-doubles in the last 16 games.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (19-28): Guard Jrue Holiday played a big part in both inspiring victories this week, going for 33 points and 10 assists against Cleveland before scoring 23 and dishing out 11 assists versus the Spurs. “Jrue has a great feel for the game,” New Orleans’ leading scorer and rebounder Anthony Davis told reporters. “Whenever he gets going, we just kind of let him go, knowing that he’ll make the right play.” Davis averages 27.8 points, 12 boards and 2.35 blocks and recovered from a rough game against Oklahoma City to score 16 to go along with 22 rebounds against San Antonio.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have won eight of the last nine meetings after the teams split a pair last season with each winning at home.

2. New Orleans F Terrence Jones is averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last four games.

3. Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr., averaging 6.4 points overall, has reached double figures in five of the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 110, Pelicans 102