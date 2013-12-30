Preview: Wizards at Pistons

The Washington Wizards hope for a repeat performance when they head to Detroit to wrap up a home-and-home set with the Pistons on Monday. The Wizards waxed the Pistons 106-82 on Saturday and hope to use that momentum to snap a four-game skid at Detroit. The Pistons have dropped four of five and lost their last two by a combined 41 points.

The Wizards have won four of five, and their 24-point plastering of the Pistons on Saturday marked their largest margin of victory this season. “We got back a little bit of our identity that I thought we lost (Friday) coming out of Christmas break,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “We can only play one way, and that’s a physical presence on the floor.” Detroit had won seven straight meetings before Saturday’s defeat.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (13-14): Washington will be tough to beat if it continues to move the ball like it did Saturday, when it recorded a season-high 34 assists on 43 field goals. The success starts with point guard John Wall, who is averaging career highs in points (19.9) and assists (9.1). The Wizards dodged a bullet with second-year guard Bradley Beal’s knee injury suffered Friday, which turned out to be just a bone bruise and he didn’t miss any games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (14-18): Detroit has dropped three straight and five of six at home and has been out of sorts in its two games since Christmas, failing to get back on transition defense and playing weak interior defense. After a recent hot stretch, forward Josh Smith (15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds) has disappeared the past two games, totaling nine points on 4-of-20 shooting. Reserve guard Rodney Stuckey (14 points) left Saturday’s game with a sore shoulder and is day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six consecutive games

2. The Pistons lead the NBA in offensive rebounds (14.4) and points in the paint (51.8).

3. Washington SF Trevor Ariza has scored in double digits in 14 straight games, the longest streak of his career.

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Pistons 97