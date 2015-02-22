Pistons 106, Wizards 89: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tied his career high with six 3-pointers en route to 26 points as host Detroit blew past Washington in the second half.

Andre Drummond collected 18 points and 16 rebounds and Greg Monroe added 15 points and 15 boards for the Pistons, who were 13-of-32 from 3-point range. Reggie Jackson added 17 points in his Detroit debut and Anthony Tolliver scored 13 off the bench.

Marcin Gortat had 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington, which has lost five straight on the road. John Wall struggled to 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting and dished out 12 assists while Garrett Temple scored 12 points for the Wizards, who were without guard Bradley Beal (stress reaction in right leg) for the fifth straight game.

The Pistons led by as many as seven in the first quarter before Washington surged back and used a 9-0 run to go up 44-34 with five minutes left in the half. The lead reached 11 before Jackson scored five straight points to close the period, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left that pulled Detroit within 52-47 at the break.

Jackson scored four points during an 8-0 spurt that gave Detroit a 68-64 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter and the Wizards didn’t lead again. Caldwell-Pope’s third triple of the quarter made it 82-71 entering the fourth and the margin remained in double digits the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jackson, who was acquired from Oklahoma City ahead of the trade deadline, was in the starting lineup for his Pistons debut and got on track in the second half after going 1-for-9 before the break. … Pistons G Jodie Meeks went 4-for-4 from the foul line and is 93-of-98 this season. … Drummond has recorded double-doubles in seven of his past nine games.