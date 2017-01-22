Morris' late basket helps Pistons jolt Wizards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Marcus Morris leaned on his brother for support and made the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his NBA career.

Brother Markieff certainly wasn't thrilled with the outcome.

Marcus Morris converted a putback with two-tenths of a seconds remaining to give the Detroit Pistons a 113-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday at The Palace.

The Pistons, who gave away a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, got off three shots during a wild scramble in the closing seconds before Marcus Morris' game-winner. He finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.

"I just stayed basically on my side," he said. "I just stayed with it, crashed the glass and happened to be in a good spot."

He leaned over his brother, a Wizards forward, while scoring the basket.

Related Coverage Preview: Wizards at Pistons

"I grabbed him. I put my hand on his shoulder and I got him back because he blocked my shot the play before that," Marcus Morris said. "I knew that was him (standing there) and you can't make that call at the end of the game."

Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists and Tobias Harris supplied 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Pistons (21-24), who have won three straight. Joe Leuer scored 10 off the bench after missing the previous five games with a knee injury.

Pistons center Andre Drummond was held to three points in 18 minutes because of foul trouble.

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy was just happy to escape with the victory in a game where his team committed 20 turnovers and got outscored 26-16 at the free-throw line. The Pistons were outscored 30-15 in the final quarter.

"The game's 48 minutes. Everybody gets into those things," he said. "They'll get more credit for coming back from 16 down than we will for winning the game, which is fine. It's all about wins and we got one. Let's just keep getting 16-point leads."

In the closing seconds, Jackson misfired a jumper and Harris had a shot blocked by Bradley Beal. Harris got it back and missed again before Marcus Morris' game-winner.

"I should have blocked it," Markieff Morris said. "Good shot. Tough loss for us but you bounce back."

John Wall had 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Washington (23-20), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Markieff Morris contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, Beal had 17 points and Jason Smith scored a season-high 16 for the Wizards.

"We just competed, we battled and we fought," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "One rebound short of winning that game. We give them credit. They made the play at the end of the game to win it."

Detroit used a 13-3 run early in the third to gain a 74-61 lead. Reggie Bullock and Marcus Morris made back-to-back 3-pointers to complete that run.

The Pistons maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the quarter and took a 98-82 lead into the fourth.

Washington began the fourth with a 11-2 run, finished off by a Smith putback to make it 100-93. Kelly Oubre's corner 3-pointer with 4:39 remaining cut Detroit's lead to 107-104. Following a Pistons' turnover, Markieff Morris dunked to bring the Wizards within one.

Markieff Morris dunked again off a Wall feed to put the Wizards up 110-109 with 2:14 remaining. Marcus Morris put Detroit back in front with a jumper but Beal made two free throws with 1:13 left to give the Wizards a 112-111 edge.

"They've been a great team for the last couple of weeks," Marcus Morris said of Washington. "They've played really well and they're going to go on those runs. They've got great players over there, so it happened."

After Markieff Morris' block on his brother, Wall missed a jumper, setting the stage for the final sequence.

NOTES: Pistons SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed his fourth consecutive game with a rotator cuff strain. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy denied the team was interested in trading PG Reggie Jackson to Minnesota for PG Ricky Rubio, a rumor reported on ESPN.com. "We don't have any deal right now that we're even close to considering," he said. "(GM) Jeff Bowers' job is to have discussions every day." ... Wizards coach Scott Brooks said assistant coach Sidney Lowe didn't intentionally distract New York's Courtney Lee in the closing seconds of Washington's 113-110 win on Thursday. Lowe was fined $5,000 for potentially impacting game action, and the Wizards' organization was fined $15,000. "Sidney was on the court for a second," Brooks said. "He would not say anything or do anything to influence the game at all." ... Washington was 9-1 when holding opponents under 100 points.