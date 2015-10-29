FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2015

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall rallied the Wizards to an 88-87 victory over the Magic on Wednesday by scoring the winning basket with 12 seconds remaining to cap an impressive fourth-quarter flourish. Wall had 12 points, three blocked shots and two steals in the final 12 minutes when he dominated both offensively and defensively. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.

G Bradley Beal had a game-high 24 points and six rebounds in the Wizards’ season-opening win over the Magic.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
