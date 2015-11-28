FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall came into Friday night’s game shooting just 41.6 percent from the field and had 13 turnovers and 11 assists in the last two games, both losses. “I just got to play better, in my opinion,” Wall said. “The team is not going to do well if I‘m not leading this team on both ends of the floor.”

G John Wall, who came in averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 assists per game but struggling with his shooting, had a terrible night, finishing with 10 points and six assists.

F Jared Dudley came off the bench to lead Washington with 19 points and five rebounds.

F Nene left in the first quarter with a calf strain. He was called for an offensive (blocking) foul with 3:19 left in the first quarter and went directly to the locker room after the whistle blew.

