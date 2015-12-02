FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 3, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall began Tuesday night shooting 30 percent from the field in his last three games (16 of 54).

G John Wall scored a season-high 35 points in the Wizards’ win at Cleveland on Tuesday.

G Bradley Beal scored 18 points, including 13 in the second half, as the Wizards beat the Cavs on Tuesday.

C Marcin Gortat, despite piling up 15 points and 11 rebounds, didn’t enter in the fourth quarter until 2:47 remained as the Wizards employed a small lineup to beat the Cavaliers.

C Nene missed his second straight game on Tuesday night with a strained left calf.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
