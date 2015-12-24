FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F Jarell Eddie was signed by the Wizards. The 6-7, 220-pound Eddie went undrafted in 2014 out of Virginia Tech. He has spent the last two seasons with the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League. He has appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with Austin this season, averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. Eddie spent the 2015-16 preseason with the Golden State Warriors. He played in six games with the Wizards during the 2014 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

C Ryan Hollins was waived. Hollins, who was signed as a free agent on Nov. 30, appeared in five games for the Wizards and averaged 1.6 points in 10 minutes per game.

F Nene (left calf strain), who last played Nov. 27, could return within the week, the team hopes.

