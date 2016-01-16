Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall contributed 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Washington Wizards on Friday. “We were more aggressive on defense than the last time we played them,” Wall said of a 17-point loss to Indiana in November in the Verizon Center. “We also got to the rim, got a lot of rebounds and hit shots that we should make. The other thing was that guys took good shots. When we lost a few in a row, we weren’t doing that. We also got some great play from our bench.”

G Bradley Beal added 22 points, five rebounds and an assist in an emphatic 118-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

C Marcin Gortat (sore left knee) did not play Friday night.

F Kris Humphries (sore right knee) sat out Friday night’s game.