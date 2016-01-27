FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Otto Porter returned to Washington’s lineup after missing four games with a hip injury, and he tied for the team high with 15 points against Boston on Monday.

G John Wall finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting with 10 assists Monday against Boston. Wall stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals in the teams’ previous matchup.

G Bradley Beal was lost for the remainder of the game after he was inadvertently hit in the face while defending Celtics G Marcus Smart in the second quarter.

G Bradley Beal (broken nose, concussion) did not accompany the team to Toronto after taking a forearm in the face on Monday during the second quarter of the loss to the Boston Celtics. Beal, who was playing his fifth game after returning from a stress reaction in his right fibula that cost him 16 games, is listed as day to day.

F Drew Gooden (calf strain) also returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games. He played five scoreless minutes against Boston on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
