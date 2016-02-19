Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall had 17 points and 11 assists as the Wizards returned from the All-Star break with a 103-89 victory over Utah on Thursday.

F Markieff Morris was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards for a future first-round pick along with reserve forwards Kris Humphries and DeJuan Blair on Thursday. Morris has been dissatisfied most of the season after the Suns traded his twin brother Marcus Morris to the Detroit Pistons last summer. The speculation intensified once the Suns began struggling in December and Morris has been involved in two controversial incidents. Morris was Phoenix’s first-round pick in 2011 and averaged 11.4 points in 345 games. Last year, he started every game and averaged a career-best 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting from the field, but his numbers dipped this season to 11.6, 5.2 and a career-worst 39.7 percent from the field.

F Alan Anderson (ankle surgery), who has yet to play this season, participated in a full practice for the first time on Wednesday.

G Bradley Beal came off the bench for the start of the Wizards’ three-games-in-three-days stretch. The team’s second leading scorer remains on a minutes restriction since returning from a stress leg injury last month. Garrett Temple made his 30th start of the season.

C Marcin Gortat, going up against one of the top shot blockers in Utah’s Rudy Gobert, played the role of inside intimidator. Gortat finished with a season-high five blocks while leading the Wizards with 10 rebounds. His work on the offensive end was equally impressive. Gortat sank nine of 12 shots for a team-high 22 points.