Hurricane Harvey
#US NBA
February 21, 2016 / 3:32 AM / in 2 years

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Markieff Morris, acquired this week in a trade, spoke about his role with his new team: “I think I fit in well. They need another 4-man to step in and contribute like I can. They play fast paced like I’ve been playing the last five years in Phoenix. And I‘m just ready and excited.”

F Jared Dudley returned to the starting lineup Friday. Nene opened as Washington’s power forward in Thursday’s win over the Utah Jazz.

C Marcin Gortat couldn’t record a double-double for the sixth straight game, but he certainly didn’t lack for production. Gortat had 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against the Pistons one night after tallying 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in Washington’s win over Utah.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
