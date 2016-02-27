FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
COMMENTARY
U.S.
#US NBA
February 28, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Garrett Temple missed both his shots and was scoreless while starting and playing a little over 12 minutes in Friday’s victory over Philadelphia. He is averaging 5.2 points on 27 percent shooting over his last six games.

G Gary Neal missed his seventh straight game on Friday night with a sore right leg.

F J.J. Hickson, signed Thursday after being bought out earlier in the week by Denver, was inactive on Friday night. “He just got here,” coach Randy Wittman said, “so tomorrow will be a good day for him, and we’ll begin the process there (at practice).”

