PG John Wall had 21 points and 13 assists as the Wizards recorded a 113-99 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

F J.J. Hickson was active for the first time since Washington signed the veteran free agent Thursday, and he scored two points in six minutes Sunday against Cleveland. On Friday in a 103-94 win at Philadelphia, Hickson became the first healthy scratch of the season for the injury-plagued Wizards in 57 games.