Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists before sitting out the fourth quarter. Wall jammed an ankle on a drive to the basket in the third quarter, but he expects to play Saturday at the Indiana Pacers. “I was a little bit worried,” Wall said. “It was tough, but I’ll get some treatment on the plane and make sure I‘m all right. If the game was a little closer and if we didn’t have the back-to-back, I probably would have played the whole second half.”

G Bradley Beal came off the bench for the 10th time Friday since returning from a leg injury, and that role isn’t changing anytime soon. “It’s just an easier situation with his minutes restriction,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “I don’t want to sit him long periods of time. We’re going to continue to do that. He’s getting back to being aggressive, taking it to the basket.”