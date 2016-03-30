Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

PG John Wall was limited to eight points at Golden State, ending his streak of consecutive games in double figures at 31. Wall, who led Washington with 11 assists, recorded double-doubles in his previous nine games. He burned the Warriors for 41 points in the earlier meeting this season.

SF Markieff Morris (calf) was cleared to play after participating in pregame warmups, and he scored 15 points. He sat out Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers after straining the calf early in Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

G Bradley Beal had 17 points to lead Washington in a loss at Golden State on Tuesday.

PF Nene snapped a string of three consecutive single-digit scoring nights Tuesday when he totaled 10 points against the Warriors. However, for the third consecutive game, his scoring total could have been significantly better if he had greater success at the free-throw line. Nene missed four of his six foul shots Tuesday, making him just 5-for-14 in his past three games. The veteran’s 56.9 season percentage is the fourth worst in the league for players with 160 or more attempts, and it is getting worse by the day.