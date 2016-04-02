Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall, who averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 assists entering Friday’s game, is attempting to become the first player in franchise history to average 20 points and 10 rebounds in a season. He would join Clippers G Chris Paul (2007-08, 2008-09) and G Russell Westbrook (2015-16) as the only players to do that since 1993-94.

F Markieff Morris made his first appearance in Phoenix since the Suns traded him to the Wizards for F Kris Humphries, F DeJuan Blair and a first-round draft pick (protected through No. 9) on Feb. 19. He had requested a trade this summer. “I always felt free to play,” Morris told reporters at Friday’s shoot-around. “It was just tough to do certain things with no trust and play for people that you really don’t trust.” Morris did not identify who he did not trust. The Wizards have the 12th-worst record in the league, which means the Suns would get the pick at this point. Morris averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds with the Suns and is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds with the Wizards.

F Markieff Morris played as he seldom did while with Phoenix earlier this season, and in so doing kept the Washington Wizards’ slim playoff chances alive. Morris had 21 points and nine rebounds while being booed virtually every time he touched the ball in the Wizards’ 106-99 victory over the Suns at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday. ”It is what it is, man,“ said Morris, who was traded to Washington on Feb. 19 after demanding to be traded over the summer when twin brother Marcus was dealt to Detroit. They booed my brother, so I figured they boo me, too. You saw how I played. I’ve been booed a hundred thousand times, way worse than that. It didn’t affect me. Honestly, I was just trying to win the game. It wasn’t really about my performance. Of course I wanted to play well, but it was all about the win.”