#US NBA
April 12, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Thornton started the second half with G Bradley Beal out, and he finished the game with 16 points.

G John Wall missed his third game in a row Sunday due to a knee injury. Wizards coach Randy Wittman was uncertain of Beal’s status for the final two games.

G Bradley Beal played only eight early minutes and didn’t return due to a sore pelvis. The same injury cost him four games last month.

G Ramon Sessions had 15 points and 11 assists against the Hornets for his second double-double in three games. He averaged 15 points and 10 assists in that span with G John Wall sidelined due to a knee injury.

C Marcin Gortat finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards in a win over the Hornets on Sunday.

