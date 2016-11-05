FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 6, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 10 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wizards downed the Hawks 95-92 Friday. Wall, who had six assists, needs five to break the all-time franchise record. That mark is safe for at least another game as Wizards coach Scott Brooks announced that Wall would not play Saturday at the Orlando Magic as part of the three-time All-Star's recovery process from two offseason knee surgeries.

G Bradley Beal scored 28 points, and the Wizards downed the Hawks for their first win of the season. "Get a win under our belts, relieve a little pressure off ourselves and just relax, focus on the next game now," Beal said. "It's great to get a win, especially at home."

C Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Wizards in a win over the Hawks on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
