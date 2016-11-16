FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
November 17, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 9 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall appears to be getting healthier. Wall, who leads the team in scoring (22.3) and assists (8.3), underwent surgery on both knees in May and has not played games on consecutive days in the early stages of this season. CSN Washington reported Tuesday, however, that Wall is approaching the point where such restrictions might be lifted.

G Bradley Beal has missed the last two games with tightness in his right hamstring. He practiced Monday, however, and told the Washington Post he hopes to play versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. "It's not great," said Beal, the Wizards' second-leading scorer (15.4). "It's not 1,000 percent, but it's pretty close."

