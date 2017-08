F Otto Porter scored 19 points for the Wizards. Porter played after hurting his right hip in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns and missing practice Tuesday.

G John Wall scored six points of his 26 points in the final two minutes, helping Washington erase a small deficit in the fourth quarter and stave off an Orlando comeback in the Wizards' 94-91 victory over the Magic on Friday night at Amway Center.

G Bradley Beal added 14 points and eight assists for the Wizards.