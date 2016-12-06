Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

F Otto Porter Jr. had 18 points as Washington (7-12) set season highs with 17 steals and 35 points off turnovers.

G John Wall collected 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Wizards improved their defense in the second half and rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 118-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Monday.

G Bradley Beal added 18 points for the Wizards, who outscored the Nets 67-47 in the second half.

C Ian Mahinmi (sore right knee) was inactive for the fourth straight game. Mahinmi played 14 minutes in his season debut Nov. 26 against San Antonio after injuring his left knee during the preseason. Manhimi continued his recovery by running from one end of the court and working on post-up plays during pregame.