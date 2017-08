G John Wall had 18 points and 11 assists in the Wizards' win over the Clippers on Sunday.

G Bradley Beal had 41 points and six 3-pointers as the surging Washington Wizards rallied past the Clippers for a 117-110 win on Sunday. Beal was comfortable and bold throughout. In his second 40-point game on the young season, Beal finished 13 of 23 from the floor and his sixth 3-pointer tied the game at 102-102 with 5:01 left.