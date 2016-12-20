G John Wall delivered his 17th double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists

G Bradley Beal missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer Monday. Beal said he felt the shot was good.

C Marcin Gortat contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards (12-15).

C Ian Mahinmi, who spent the previous four seasons with the Pacers, was sidelined Monday with a sore right knee. Mahinmi has only played in one game this season.

C Ian Mahinmi, who spent the previous four seasons with the Pacers, was sidelined with a sore right knee. Mahinmi has only played in one game this season.