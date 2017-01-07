FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 8, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Otto Porter scored 17 points as all five of Washington's starters reached double figures.

G John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 18 assists as the Washington Wizards defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

F Markieff Morris had 15 points as all five of Washington's starters reached double figures. Morris had 13 in the first half as Washington closed the second quarter with a 14-3 run for a 56-48 halftime lead.

G Bradley Beal led the Wizards (17-18) with 22 points as Washington won its ninth straight home game.

C Marcin Gortat went 9 of 9 from the field for 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. The Wizards shot 58.2 percent from the field for a needed win after losing two games during a brief Texas road trip.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.