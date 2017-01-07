Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

F Otto Porter scored 17 points as all five of Washington's starters reached double figures.

G John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 18 assists as the Washington Wizards defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

F Markieff Morris had 15 points as all five of Washington's starters reached double figures. Morris had 13 in the first half as Washington closed the second quarter with a 14-3 run for a 56-48 halftime lead.

G Bradley Beal led the Wizards (17-18) with 22 points as Washington won its ninth straight home game.

C Marcin Gortat went 9 of 9 from the field for 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. The Wizards shot 58.2 percent from the field for a needed win after losing two games during a brief Texas road trip.