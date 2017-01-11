FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
January 12, 2017 / 3:54 AM / 7 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall hit the game-winning jump shot with five seconds remaining as the Wizards rallied from an 18-point deficit for a 101-99 win over the Bulls on Tuesday. Wall led the way with 26 points and 14 assists.

F Markieff Morris and G Bradley Beal each had 19 points for the Wizards in a win over Chicago on Tuesday. Morris scored 10 points in the final period.

G Bradley Beal and F Markieff Morris each had 19 points for the Wizards in a win over Chicago on Tuesday.

G Tomas Satoransky (illness) left the arena to rest prior to tipoff Tuesday.

