G John Wall scored 25 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 109-93 on Saturday night for their 11th straight home win.

F Markieff Morris added 14 points for the Wizards Saturday.

C Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 10 rebounds as five starters scored in double figures for the Wizards (20-19).