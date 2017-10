F Otto Porter had 25 points and a career-high six 3-pointers as the Wizards extended their home winning streak to 13 straight with a 104-101 victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

PG John Wall had 25 points, including six in the final 2:11, and 13 assists for the Wizards (22-19), who have won three in a row and six of seven overall.

F Markieff Morris finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Washington exacted revenge from a pre-Halloween loss at Memphis.