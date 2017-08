G John Wall had 12 points and matched his career high with 19 assists Tuesday in the Wizards' win over the Warriors.

F Markieff Morris finished with 22 points Tuedsay. His two free throws with 3.7 seconds left sealed the win and helped Washington close out Golden State.

G Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Wizards fended off the Warriors in the final minute for a 112-108 win Tuesday night.

C Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday in the Wizards' win over the Warriors.