5 months ago
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 8, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Brandon Jennings and Suns F Jared Dudley were ejected after a second-quarter altercation Tuesday. Jennings scored two points in five minutes.

G John Wall had 25 points and 14 assists, but the Wizards gave back a 22-point, first-half lead and had to rally from 11 down in the second half to finish off the Phoenix Suns 131-127 on Tuesday.

F Bojan Bogdanovic made all 16 of his free throws to set a franchise record for the most without a miss in a game. He scored 29 points Tuesday to help the Wizards win at Phoenix.

G Bradley Beal added 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter in the Wizards' win at Phoenix on Tuesday.

