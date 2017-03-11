FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 12, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 5 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Markieff Morris was fined $25,000 for kicking Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee in the groin, the league announced on Friday. Morris lowered the boom on Plumlee and was assessed a Flagrant 2 Foul and ejected in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 123-113 victory over the Nuggets at Pepsi Center.

G Bradley Beal scored a game-high 38 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as Washington outlasted Sacramento 130-122 on Friday night. The Wizards entered the fourth quarter trailing 97-82 and took their first lead since the first quarter at 109-107 on a Beal layup with 2:58 to play. Beal scored 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter.

