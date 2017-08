G John Wall set his career-high with 20 assists as the Washington Wizards rebounded from a rare home loss with a 112-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

G Bradley Beal scored 24 points as the Washington Wizards rebounded from a rare home loss with a 112-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

F Jason Smith matched his season-high with 17 points in his first start of the season. He replaced Markieff Morris (illness) in the starting lineup and made his first three 3-point attempts.