G Brandon Jennings had 18 points and nine assists off the bench for the Wizards (44-28), who shot 50.5 percent from the field, made 21 of 22 free throws and led by as many as 28 points.

G John Wall scored 22 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Brooklyn Nets 129-108 Friday night and clinched a playoff berth.

Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired by the Wizards from the Nets in February before the NBA's trading deadline, scored 17 points.

C Ian Mahinmi had 11 of his 16 points in the first half as the Wizards led 63-42.