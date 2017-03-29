FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 5 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall scored 34 points and handed out 14 assists as the Wizards claimed their first division crown in 38 years. "It's something that hasn't been done in a long time, so it's something we can cherish," said Wall, who scored 20 points in the second half, 12 in the third quarter.

G Bradley Beal scored 16 points as the Wizards claimed their first division crown in 38 years. "We had a little water bottle fight in here after the game," Beal said. "We were all excited. It's history for us, John and I especially and our team. It's our first time clinching a division. That's big time for us. We're excited to keep it going moving forward."

