FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
April 23, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 4 months ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for kicking the ball into the stands. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night that gave the Wizards a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series. Oubre had one point and one rebound in 13 minutes.

C Ian Mahinmi will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Friday. Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Mahinmi's strained left calf was re-evaluated and he has "definitely improved, feeling better each day but he definitely won't play the next few games." The 6-foot-11, 262-pound Mahinmi has missed the start of the postseason after being injured late in the regular season. He averaged 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.