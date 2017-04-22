Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for kicking the ball into the stands. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night that gave the Wizards a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series. Oubre had one point and one rebound in 13 minutes.

C Ian Mahinmi will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Friday. Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Mahinmi's strained left calf was re-evaluated and he has "definitely improved, feeling better each day but he definitely won't play the next few games." The 6-foot-11, 262-pound Mahinmi has missed the start of the postseason after being injured late in the regular season. He averaged 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games this season.