Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 42 points -- a career playoff best -- on 16-of-25 shooting.

G/F Bojan Bogdanovic came off the bench to score 10 points Friday.

F Markieff Morris added 17 points and eight rebounds.

G Bradley Beal had 17 points in the first half and finished with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting

C Jason Smith entered the game with 7:33 left in the first quarter. It was uncertain whether he would play because of sprained left knee. ... The Wizards improved to 8-0 all-time in a series where they had a 3-2 lead.