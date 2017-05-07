Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after being ejected for knocking a player to the floor, the NBA announced Saturday. Oubre was suspended one game without pay for charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact with Celtics center Kelly Olynyk in Game 3 on Thursday night. The incident, for which Oubre was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the game, occurred with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter of the Wizards' 116-89 blowout victory over the Celtics at Verizon Center in Washington. Oubre, 21, apparently became angry after being floored by an illegal screen from Olynyk. Oubre charged Olynyk and knocked him to the floor with a forearm to the chest. Oubre, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game during the regular season. He is averaging 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game in the postseason.