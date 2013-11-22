Preview: Wizards at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors know they’re the best of a bad bunch - but they’re division leaders nonetheless. The top team in the Atlantic Division will look to stay there as they face the visiting Washington Wizards on Friday night. Toronto seized sole possession of top spot in the Atlantic with a 108-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, while the Wizards come in on a two-game winning streak following a 98-91 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors’ ascension to the top of the division says more about the quality of play in the Atlantic than anything else. Toronto is the only team in the division that comes into Friday’s action without being saddled with a losing streak. But the Raptors could have their hands full with a Washington lineup led by electrifying point guard John Wall, who has struggled from the field over his last three games but is averaging more than 12 assists per night over that stretch.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (4-7): Washington needs Wall to be at his best if it hopes to secure a playoff spot - but a strong showing from second-year shooting guard Bradley Beal is also critical to the Wizards’ success. After being called out by center Nene following a loss to San Antonio last week, Beal has stepped up to average better than 26 points over his previous three games. “I‘m just playing the way I know I‘m capable of playing and having fun,” he told the Washington Post after the win over Cleveland. “That’s my main goal.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (5-7): With offensive centerpiece Rudy Gay still struggling with his shot, DeMar DeRozan has taken charge in the past few games. DeRozan led the way with 33 points in the victory over Philadelphia, and has 99 points in his last three outings - his highest career output over a three-game stretch. Toronto racked up 24 assists against the 76ers, prompting head coach Dwayne Casey to say to reporters afterward: “We need to make sure to put that in a bottle and bring it back every night.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the last 10 meetings, with the home side winning eight times over that stretch.

2. DeRozan averages 15.3 points in 15 career games versus the Wizards.

3. Washington is one of four Eastern Conference teams averaging better than 100 points per game.

PREDICTION: Raptors 99, Wizards 93