Preview: Wizards at Raptors

The Washington Wizards continue to roll along despite being without their top big man. The Wizards seek their fifth consecutive victory Thursday night as they visit Toronto for a date with the Raptors. Washington climbed above the .500 mark for just the second time all season with Tuesday’s 115-106 triumph over the Orlando Magic, but will be in for a tough challenge against a Toronto team that leads the Atlantic Division and is coming off a 99-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto should have a decided advantage in the frontcourt with the Wizards missing power forward Nene for up to six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Trevor Booker was given the starting assignment in Nene’s place, but is not considered in the same offensive neighborhood as Nene and managed just three points in his 30 minutes of action on Tuesday. The Raptors seek a season sweep after winning the first three meetings - including a pair in Washington.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (29-28): Washington’s success so far in February can be traced to an impressive 2.03 assist-to-turnover ratio that ranks second only to the Charlotte Bobcats. The Wizards showed off their improved ball-handling and passing skills in the opener of their winning streak, collecting 30 assists against just 10 turnovers in a win over Atlanta. “I think we’ve been really solid from an offensive standpoint and our defense has been for the most part,” head coach Randy Wittman told the Washington Post. “Those two things together, put us where we are.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (32-25): While the Wizards have been near the top of the heap when it comes to dishing out assists and limiting turnovers so far this month, Toronto has been solid in its own right. The Raptors come into Thursday’s game at a 1.92 assist-to-turnover ratio in February - further illustrating how far the team has come since earlier in the season. Toronto sported a 1.25 assist-to-turnover ratio in November, but has improved dramatically at distributing the ball since trading small forward Rudy Gay to Sacramento.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington is 9-34 without Nene since acquiring him from Denver on March 15, 2012.

2. Wizards PG John Wall averages 17.3 points and seven assists in 14 career games vs. the Raptors.

3. Neither team has reached the postseason since 2008.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Wizards 95