Preview: Wizards at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors host the Washington Wizards on Friday with both teams trying to earn their Eastern Conference-leading fifth victory. The Raptors have won two games in a row, including a 110-107 triumph over the Boston Celtics, and look to avenge a triple-overtime loss to the Wizards in their last meeting on Feb. 27. Toronto aims to stay unbeaten at home as it begins its longest homestand in franchise history with the next seven games at Air Canada Centre.

Washington has reeled off four consecutive wins since falling to the Miami Heat in its season opener. The Wizards are off to their best start since the 2005-06 campaign after a 96-94 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers, and hope to beat the Raptors on the road for only the third time in their last 10 tries. “It’s not easy to win games,” coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “Now we have to go back on the road for the next two games.”

TV: 7:30 p.m ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (4-1): John Wall recorded his fourth double-double of the season after notching 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win over the Pacers. SF Paul Pierce was limited to 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the floor and missed a potential game-winning jumper at the end of regulation versus Indiana. Wall is fourth in the NBA with an average of 10 assists and has dished out double-digit helpers in four of his first five outings.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (4-1): Kyle Lowry went 12-of-17 from the field to finish with a season-high 35 points and picked up a key steal down the stretch, which led to the go-ahead basket against Boston. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and six assists versus the Celtics and has scored in double figures in every game this season. Forward Amir Johnson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury but is expected to return to the lineup on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won four of the last five matchups with the Wizards.

2. Toronto is the only team to commit 10 or fewer turnovers in the first five games of a season.

3. Wall is fourth In the NBA with 2.8 steals and has 10 in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Wizards 94