Preview: Wizards at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to conclude their five-game homestand with a winning record when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Raptors have won back-to-back games, including a hard-fought 87-82 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, after dropping two straight at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto has already set a franchise record for most wins before the All-Star break and hopes to continue its winning ways by beating the Wizards for the third consecutive time.

Washington downed the Orlando Magic 96-80 on Monday night to earn its second win in a row after losing its previous five games. The Wizards have turned up the defensive intensity by holding their last two opponents to 80 points or fewer and they hope the trend continues as they try to snap a three-game road skid. Washington has struggled recently against the Raptors - dropping six of the last seven meetings - including a 120-116 overtime setback on Jan. 31.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-20): John Wall flirted with a triple double as he collected nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists versus Orlando. “We’re doing a better job defensively,” Wall told reporters. “Moving the ball as a team and playing defense, that’s when we’re at our best.” Kris Humphries scored six points in four minutes before leaving the game with a bruised lower back and his status for Wednesday is uncertain while Bradley Beal missed his second straight game with a toe injury.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (35-17): James Johnson scored a season-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and buried the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 60 seconds in the win over the defending NBA champions. “I just took it with confidence,” Johnson told reporters. “That’s what the work is paying off for.” Lou Williams - who is averaging 14.9 points off the bench - was held scoreless for the first time this season and is just 5-of-24 from 3-point range in his last four outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won eight of the last 10 meetings at the Air Canada Centre.

2. Toronto has scored 120 or more points in three of its last six games.

3. The Wizards’ bench players have chipped in 108 points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Wizards 104