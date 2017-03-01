Preview: Wizards at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors figure to lean heavily on All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the first half of a home-and-home set. In the Raptors' third game since losing point guard Kyle Lowry to a wrist injury, they received 37 points from DeRozan to outlast the New York Knicks 92-91 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

DeRozan is averaging 37.7 points while shooting 53.6 percent since the All-Star break, but is aware of his need to have a rounded game with Lowry sidelined. "I think more of being conscious of me using my abilities," DeRozan told reporters. "I can score and cause more attention on myself, but I have to be a better playmaker out of that. As long as I do that and guys go out there and make things better for us, it makes my job a lot easier." The Wizards, who are in a virtual tie with Toronto for third place in the Eastern Conference, have lost eight straight meetings with the Raptors but enter this one feeling pretty good about themselves after knocking off NBA-leading Golden State on Tuesday at home. John Wall tied his career high with 19 assists as Washington avoided its first three-game losing streak since November.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (35-23): Washington is beginning to get the scoring punch off the bench it hoped for when it acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from Brooklyn prior to the trade deadline. His debut with the Wizards resulted in two points in 18 minutes but the third-year pro is averaging 15.5 points while making half of his 12 3-point tries over the last two games. Wall is averaging 21.3 points and 14.7 assists since the All-Star break and we went for 33 and 11 in the only meeting with Toronto this season.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (36-24): Forward Serge Ibaka is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds in his first three games with Toronto after being traded from Orlando. He had a 19-point, eight-rebound, four-block performance against the Wizards while still with the Magic earlier this season. DeRozan, who is 37-for-41 from the foul line during his three-game hot streak, scored 40 points in a 10-point win over Washington on Nov. 2.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry underwent surgery Tuesday on his right wrist and reportedly could return to action in 4-to-5 weeks.

2. Wizards F Markieff Morris scored 22 points Tuesday and has hit the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests.

3. Washington is 3-7 in the second half of back-to-backs.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Wizards 100