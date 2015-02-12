Raptors top Wizards for third straight win

TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan did his part to ensure that overtime would not be required this time against the Washington Wizards.

DeRozan hit a 16-foot jumper with 12.9 seconds to play Wednesday and when Wizards guard John Wall missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, the Raptors won 95-93 for their third straight win.

“I was just trying to get a shot off,” DeRozan said. “The shot before, I tried to get off, I thought I was fouled. This time I just wanted to get separation and get a shot off.”

DeRozan finished with 23 points, which included 10-for-10 from the free throw line, and guard Lou Williams led all scorers with 27 points off the bench for the Raptors (36-17) who completed a three-game sweep against the Wizards this season.

“It was one of those games where we had a couple of key stops,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “I thought the second unit came in and really gave us a boost. ...We got stops at the right time and down the stretch we got stops when it counted.”

Guard Kyle Lowry added 13 points, and guard Greivis Vasquez had 11 off the bench for the Raptors, who beat the Wizards in overtime on Jan. 31.

Wall had 21 points to lead the Wizards (33-21), who had won their two previous games.

Forward Paul Pierce had 17 points for Washington (33-21). Forward Nene had 14 and forward Drew Gooden 10. The Raptors completed a three-game season sweep of the Wizards.

While the Raptors blew a big lead in that game before winning in overtime, this time the Wizards led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter.

“It’s a dog fight out there,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “When you’re on the road and work yourself up to a 10-point lead, there’s got to be precision. It can’t be free, coming out and taking gambles like that. We had a lot of unforced turnovers, feeding the post, open-court situations that I thought hurt us. They fought down the stretch and made one more play than we did.”

“We gave them too many free throws at times,” Wall said. “And with two minutes and 40 seconds, we had four turnovers. We had too many turnovers and then got it back to a one-point lead under two minutes. We just have to do a better job of closing out quarters.”

Gooden hit a jumper with 6:19 to play, putting Washington ahead by five points. However, a free throw by forward Amir Johnson and a 3-pointer by Lowry trimmed the lead to one point.

Williams hit another 3-pointer to give Toronto an 89-87 lead with 4:45 to play. Pierce tied it with a 20-foot jump shot.

Williams restored Toronto’s lead with a 3-pointer. Amir Johnson made one of two free throws with 3:13 left to make it a four-point Toronto lead.

Pierce made one of two free throws to cut the lead to three points with 2:46 left, and Wall tied the game with a 3-pointer.

Both teams had multiple chances before DeRozan hit his jumper in the closing moments.

The Raptors had a 27-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. They opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run. The Wizards chipped away and took a 38-37 lead on a driving layup by guard Andre Miller. Lowry made a pair of quick baskets and the Raptors led 45-41 and were ahead 49-47 at the intermission.

Pierce hit a 3-pointer with 6:26 left in the third quarter to put Washington ahead by four points. Pierce also scored the next five points, including another 3-point shot, to make the lead nine points. Guard Otto Porter’s dunk extended the margin to 10 points with about three minutes left in the third quarter.

“We relaxed too much and you just can’t do that,” said Wizards center Marcin Gortat, who had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors ran off seven straight points to trim the advantage to three points. Williams completed the third-quarter scoring by converting three free throws with 5.6 seconds left, cutting Washington’s lead to 76-75 entering the fourth quarter.

“At the end of the day, we won the game and I‘m excited,” Lowry said. “We are going to the break on a high note.”

NOTES: Wizards G Bradley Beal (lower right fibula) missed his third straight game after tests revealed a mild stress reaction. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star Game break. ... F Kris Humphries (bruised lower back) did not practice with the Wizards on Tuesday and was listed as day to day after being injured on Monday against the Orlando Magic. ...Raptors F James Johnson was a combined 15 of 17 from the field against the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Sunday in his first two games back after a four-game absence because of a strained hamstring. ... The Raptors resume their schedule after the break on Feb. 20 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks in the opener of a four-game trip. The Wizards also resume their schedule on Feb. 20 with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Verizon Center.